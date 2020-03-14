Alice Cooper Postpones Spring 2020 Headline Tour Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Home News Kelly Tucker March 14th, 2020 - 6:52 PM

Alice Cooper has postponed his Spring 2020 headline North American tour, which was slated to run from March 31 through April 22. The tour is being rescheduled for Fall 2020 and the itinerary will be announced as soon as possible.

Cooper’s website says, “due to the current concerns regarding COVID-19, the health and safety of our fans, local venue staffs, as well as the health and safety of our band and crew, is of utmost priority. Information regarding previously purchased tickets and VIP packages will be available soon. It is recommended that those who have tickets should retain them, as they may be valid for the re-scheduled shows. Let’s get through this together and resume rocking later in the year.” These shows are a continuation of the “Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back” tour which debuted in the summer 2019.

Cooper released the 10″ EP Breadcrumbs in 2019, which was inspired by Detroit’s burgeoning punk scene in the late 1960’s and the early 1970’s. This latest EP is known for its eclectic mix of classic Detroit garage rock, Motown and soul, that blended in the diversity of the city.

In an mxdwn.com review by Maya DeWakar, the EP, Breadcrumbs is described, “With help from some of Detroit’s rock royalty, Cooper creates a unique EP, highlighting the city’s rich musical tradition. Melding R&B, shock rock, Motown funk and soul, with a lot of rock and roll, Breadcrumbs is in some ways a tribute to the city. Each song is either about Detroit or written by Detroit musicians who are also featured on the EP. Reflecting on the past, but with an original Alice Cooper sound, the rock star sets the stage for 2020 and beyond.”

04/01 – Peterbrorough, ON – Memorial Centre**

04/03 – Grand Rapids, MI – DeVos Music Hall**

04/05 – Appleton, WI – Fox Performing Arts Center**

04/07 – Omaha, NE – Orpheum Theatre**

04/08 – Davenport, IA – Adler Theatre**

04/10 – Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center**

04/11 – Winnipeg, MB – Centennial Concert Hall**

04/13 – Regina, SK – Conexus Arts Centre**

04/15 – Edmonton, AB – Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium**

04/16 – Prince George, BC – CN Centre**

04/18 – Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre**

04/19 – Penticton, BC – South Okanagan Events Centre**

04/20 – Seattle, WA – McCaw Hall**

04/22 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium**

05/30 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre**

05/31 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl**

06/03 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom**

06/05 – Thackerville, OK – Winstar World Casino**

06/06 – Topeka, KS – Stormont Vail Events Center**

06/07 – St Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre**

06/09 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheatre**

06/10 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center**

06/12 – Welch, MN – Treasure Island Resort & Casino***

06/13 – Chicago, IL – Rosemont Theatre**

06/14 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center**

06/16 – Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion**

06/17 – Wilkes Barre, PA – Mohegan Sun Arena**

06/19 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center**

06/20 – Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion**

06/21 – Baltimore, MD – The Hall at Live! Casino + Hotel

06/23 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach**

06/25 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center**

06/26 – Pittsburgh, PA – S&T Bank Music Park**

06/27 – Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre**

** with Lita Ford and Tesla

^ with Lita Ford only

% with Lita Ford, Tesla and BLUE ÖYSTER CULT