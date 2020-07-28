Legitimacy of Kanye West’s Presidential Candicacy in Illinois Reportedly Being Challenged by State’s Board of Elections

Home News Aaron Grech July 28th, 2020 - 8:08 PM

Kanye West’s turbulent presidential run has hit another stumbling block, as his candidacy in his native Illinois is reportedly being challenged by the state’s Board of Elections. According to TMZ, West’s petition papers in the state raised three separate objections regarding their validity, with one objector alleging that 1,000 of the 3,200 signatures filed to run for president, are legitimate.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that West filed his petition to appear on the Illinois ballot just minutes before the deadline earlier this month. While major party candidates require a total of 25,000 signatures to appear on the ballow, independent candidates only need 10 percent of that amount.

This entire saga has been marred by various difficulties, a “get out the vote” specialist claimed that West appeared to drop out of the race two weeks ago, only for West to get placed on the Oklahoma ballot the following day. West has missed the filing deadline for multiple states already, including South Carolina, where he held an impromptu rally.

His rally in South Carolina sparked attention following the performer’s controversial statement regarding Harriet Tubman and West’s apparent breakdown while discussing abortion. The performer’s mental health has also been in the spotlight, following a series of tweets where he claimed that he wanted to divorce his wife since 2018, although this tweet was deleted soon after.

West’s upcoming studio album DONDA has also been delayed, despite claims that it was set to be released last Friday. Space X and Tesla CEO recently discussed West’s mental health and his campaign in a recent interview.