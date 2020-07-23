Ulver Falls Into a Funky Groove On New Song “Nostalgia”

Home News Matt Matasci July 23rd, 2020 - 7:00 AM

Norwegian experimental band Ulver are constantly evolving and on their latest single “Nostalgia,” the band continues their foray into electronic dance music. The song is taken from their new album Flowers of Evil, which will be released on August 28 through House of Mythology.

The guitars on “Nostalgia” are more subdued with palm-muted, post-punk style that carries through to the chorus. That’s when you’ll realize just how disco inspired the song is, with the harmonizing vocals each reaching different falsetto pitches.

“Nostalgia” follows previously released songs like “Russian Doll” and “Little Boy.” While the band doesn’t have any upcoming tour dates in the near future because of COVID-19, fans have one live date in the distant future to hope doesn’t get delayed further. Ulver will be playing at Psycho Las Vegas 2021, a little over a year from now along with metal bands like headliners Danzig, Emperor and Mercyful Fate and more diverse acts like HEALTH, Pinback and Blonde Redhead.

Photo Credit: Lexi Houghton