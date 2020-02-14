Ulver Drops Dance Worthy Video For New Song “Russian Doll”

Home News Roy Lott February 14th, 2020 - 7:48 PM

Norwegian based musical collective band Ulver has released their new dance track “Russian Doll” via House of Mythology along with its accompanying music video. In a press release, band member Kristoffer Rygg discussed the new track and its influence. “It actually began with some images and memories from the movie Lilja 4 ever by Lukas Moodysson; a dark and disillusioning film about human trafficking in the Baltic.”. He continues to say “‘ Russian Doll’ refers to the babushka, we began to think about this figure in the extension of Lilja 4ever and Eastern Europe. The doll became an object, an object of desire, which we mixed with mise-en-abyme – a composition technique that places pictures, or stories for that matter, inside each other. In this context we see it as a kind of vicious circle, unfolding inwards.”

“Russian Doll” follows their previously released album Drone Activity and was mixed by Michael Rendall and Martin “Youth” Glover, in London, whom the band also worked with on 2017’s high fidelity album, The Assassination of Julius Caesar. A new album is also set to be released later this year.

The band will also be heading out on a European tour this spring, kicking off April 28th in Paris. It will conclude with a set at the Psycho Las Vegas Festival this August alongside Ty Segall, The Freedom Band, and Mayhem. See their full schedule below.

The video was directed by Marek Steven and filmed in Thamesmead, London. It stars choreographer and dancer Annija Raibekaze of Latvia.

Ulver 2020 Tour Dates

04/28: Paris – Alhambra

04/30: Nijmegen – Doornroosje

05/01: Utrecht – Tivoli

05/02: Leipzig – UT Connewitz

05/03: Berlin – Lido

05/04: Wroclaw – A2

05/05: Warsaw – Progresja

05/06: Poznan – U Bazyla

05/07: Prague – Akropolis

05/08: Budapest – Dürer Kert

05/09: Vienna – Szene Wien

05/11: Antwerp – Kavka

05/12: Bristol – SWX

05/13: London – Fabric

05/14: Leeds – Stylus

08/14 – 08/16: Las Vegas, NV – Psycho Las Vegas

Photo Credit: Lexi Houghton