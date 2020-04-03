Ulver Release New Song “Little Boy” and Announce Plans for a New Studio Album This Year

Home News Ashwin Chary April 3rd, 2020 - 2:29 PM

Norwegian experimental electronic band, Ulver, have released their newest single, “Little Boy.” On top of the release of the new song, Ulver revealed their plans to return to the studio to record a brand-new album, this year.

Kicking off the song with a mysterious beat, “Little Boy” mellowly makes its way into full motion. A picture of an atomic bomb is shown, as the song title is in reference to the atomic bomb the United States dropped on Japan in WWII.

The chorus kicks in, and the beats and rhythm transform into a trance-like sound. The band sings of violence ‘in the killing fields’ and ‘in the skies.’

As the song nears the end, the tempo of the beat increases, changing the entire vibe and sound. Suddenly, the beat disappears, sending the single into a chill, electronic frenzy, as the song slowly fades out.

In a Facebook post, the band calls “Little Boy” a strange song for strange times, as it was released during the coronavirus pandemic. They further mention this is a time for withdrawal, reading and listening to music, as they have postponed their tour dates, due to the pandemic.

Photo Credit: Lexi Houghton