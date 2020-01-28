Caribou Releases Hypnotic Visualizer for New Song “Never Come Back”

Home News Drew Feinerman January 28th, 2020 - 4:37 PM

Caribou has released the new visuals for “Never Come Back,” the title track on his new LP that features 2 other tracks. The video, which is a continuous, vibrant and dynamic optical illusion, pairs beautifully with the playful, funky beat of the song.

Caribou released 2 singles in October of 2019 (“Home” and “You and I”, his first new music since the 2014 release of his most recent album Our Love. He is set to release his next album, Suddenly, later this year. Caribou is also set to perform at NOS Alive in Portugal, All Points East in London, and Coachella.

Check out the visuals to Caribou’s “Never Come Back” below: