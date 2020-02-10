Red Hot Chili Peppers Play First Show with John Frusciante Back in the Fold

Home News Ashwin Chary February 10th, 2020 - 7:43 PM

After 13 years, John Frusciante, a lead guitarist for Red Hot Chili Peppers who has been off and on with the band, on three separate occasions, performed three songs with the band at a memorial concert which was organized by the Tony Hawk Foundation.

The private event was held in on Feb. 8, in Beverly Hills, CA. The Tony Hawk Foundation organized this event in to honor the late Andrew Burkle, the son of the billionaire investor, Ronald Burkle.

Frusciante left on two separate occasions as he was struggling to battle his inner demons, with his final departure in the 90s. He briefly returned to the stage with the band in 2007, which was his final performance, until this past weekend.

Earlier this year, Red Hot Chili Pepper confirmed a new album was on the way, with Frusciante on board to record guitars. They are also set to performed at the BottleRock Napa Valley 2020 Festival and Pinkpop as the headlining act.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz