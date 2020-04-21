Missy Elliott Takes Over a Museum in New Video for “Cool Off”

Home News Drew Feinerman April 21st, 2020 - 6:40 PM

Hip hop legend Missy Elliot just released the visuals to her song “Cool Off,” from Elliot’s 2019 EP ICONOLOGY. The video extends on a previous video for another song from the EP, “Why I Still Love You,” which Elliot released in January of this year.

“Cool Off” is as dazzling of a display visually as it is upon listening. Elliot and the other museum exhibits come to live in a video that looks like a mash between Night At The Museum and a 1980’s dance aerobic video. The upbeat and dance-y vibe of the song plays perfectly with a video that basically looks like a party in a museum thrown by Elliot. The last scene of the video shows a little girl with her mother, which calls back to the beginning of the video for “Why I Still Love You”.

Elliot released other videos from her 2019 EP, including “Driphemeanor” and “Throw It Back,” and collaborated with pop sensation Lizzo for their song “Tempo“. Elliot was set to headline Governor’s Ball this year before the festival was officially cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Elliot is one of hip-hop’s most influential figures, and one of the first female MC’s to break out into mainstream pop culture. Last year saw Elliot making history, becoming the first female rapper ever to receive the MTV Video Music Awards’ prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, as well as becoming the first female hip-hop artist and third-ever rapper to be inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame.