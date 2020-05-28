Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist Announce New Collaborative Album Alfredo Featuring Tyler, The Creator, Rick Ross and More

Home News Aaron Grech May 28th, 2020 - 4:19 PM

Freddie Gibbs is going to be teaming up with The Alchemist for a new collaborative album titled Alfredo, which is set to be released tomorrow, May 29. This project includes the newly released single “1985” and will have features from artists such as Tyler, The Creator, Rick Ross, Benny, The Butcher and Conway The Machine.

Nick Walker directed a music video for “1985,” which shows Gibbs out in the desert, shot with a green and grainy filter. The rapper drops pop culture references like the Netflix docuseries Tiger King in the song, which also addresses prominent political issues including police brutality. The instrumental has screeching guitar chords, in a style that blends elements of classic blues and rock with classic hip hop style production.

Gibbs launched his career back in 2009 with the release of The Miseducation of Freddie Gibbs, his debut mixtape compiling work he had recorded up to that date. He released his debut album ESGN (which means Evil Seeds Grow Naturally) four years later, at the age of 31, where he gained prominence for his old school rapping style.

The artist has collaborated with legendary hip hop producer Madlib on two separate studio albums, with the most recent release, Bandana, coming out late last year. This January saw the release of the instrumental version of the album.

“All in all, Bandana serves as powerful proof that real hip-hop is not dead nor dying. It is alive and well and evolving every day in studios and venues around the world,” mxdwn reviewer Max Deeb explained. “Though classic genres may be falling somewhat idly to the wayside as new forms and styles emerge, it is important to look to those who are pushing the genres forward in positive ways; and to support those artists in any way possible.”

Alfredo

1. 1985

2. God Is Perfect

3. Scottie Beam ft. Rick Ross

4. Look At Me

5. Frank Lucas ft. Benny The Butcher

6. Something To Rap ft. Tyler, The Creator

7. Baby $hit

8. Babies & Fools ft. Conway The Machine

9. Skinny Suge

10. All Glass

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister