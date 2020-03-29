Big Sean Announces New Album Detroit 2

Home News Peter Mann March 29th, 2020 - 12:35 AM

Detroit, Michigan-based rapper, Big Sean, ceremoniously celebrated the title of his forthcoming long-awaited fifth full length studio album, Detroit 2. According to a press release, in celebration of his 32nd birthday this past Wednesday, March 25, “… chart-topping recording artist and entertainer Big Sean has officially announced his long-awaited, 5th solo studio album, Detroit 2.” Sean’s (born Sean Michael Leonard Anderson) official roll out of the forthcoming album, yet to have a slated release date, with an official trailer to the album which gives fans a behind the scenes look of the recording process featuring a plethora of artists who could potentially be lending guest appearances on the project. Detroit 2 will be released via GOOD Music/Def Jam Recordings.

Sean has a had a slew of big hit singles that date back from the beginning of his commercial hip hop success. Ever since signing to the illustrious Kanye West GOOD Music imprint back in 2007, Sean’s 2011 debut album, Finally Famous, delivered three singles: “My Last” featuring Chris Brown, “Marvin and Chardonnay” featuring Kanye West and Roscoe Dash and “Dance (A$$)” with the official remix featuring Nicki Minaj. Sean followed up with his 2013 sophomore album Hall of Fame, Sean’s third full length studio album 2015’s Dark Sky Paradise and 2017’s fourth full length studio album I Decided. In between his solo efforts, Sean also managed to release a couple collaborative albums as well including 2016’s Twenty88 with then girlfriend, R&B singer/songwriter, Jhené Aiko and 2017’s Double or Nothing with Atlanta, Georgia-based producer Metro Boomin.

Last year marked a couple of rumblings that Sean had some new material to present to his fans, including a singles featuring guest appearances from the likes of A$AP Ferg, Ty Dolla $ign and Jhené Aiko. As previously reported here at mxdwn, “Big Sean has dropped yet another single entitled “Bezerk,” featuring rapper A$AP Ferg, along with an accompanying music video directed by the two rappers and Mike Carson. According to a press release, this latest track is produced by Hit-Boy, and is a follow up to his summer single “Single Again,” featring Ty Dolla $ign and Jhene Aiko, which was released in July.”

In the lead up to the recent announcement of his forthcoming album Detroit 2, Sean with the help of Fontana, California-based producer Hit-Boy teased a track intended for Sean’s forthcoming musical offering featuring the late rapper, Nipsey Hussle. As recent as Friday, March 27 Hit-Boy along with Toronto, Canada-based producer Boi-1da sparred with one another in a beat battle aptly titled “The Beat Battle You Don’t Want To Miss.” As previously reported on Complex, “Hit-Boy was no slouch during the battle either, previewing an unreleased Big Sean and Nipsey Hussle track from his forthcoming project ‘Detroit 2.’

‘Shoutout Nipsey Hussle, n*gga, rest in peace,’ the producer said before sharing the snippet. ‘Fuck rap, I’m a street legend,’ the rapper can be heard saying over the beat. Big Sean even made an appearance during the battle to rap the new track alongside Hit-Boy.”

To watch Big Sean’s Fifth Album Announcement official trailer, stream below via YouTube.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer