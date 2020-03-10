Fiona Apple Announces Her First New Album In Eight Years Is Complete

Home News Roy Lott March 10th, 2020 - 6:41 AM

After months of teasing her new record, Fiona Apple has announced that the album is complete. According to Paste Magazine, Apple posted a short, self-filmed video to her fan Tumblr Fiona Apple Rocks, using a front-facing camera to show shots of herself watching George Cukor’s Born Yesterday, then, through sign language, spells “M-Y R-E-C-O-R-D I-S D-O-N-E.” No release date or singles have not been announced yet. It will mark her first album in eight years, since 2012’s The Idler Wheel.

She began teasing the album in 2019, with videos of her recording new material at her home, where she asked her dog “Are we recording? Are we doing vocals?… I think we are” and played percussion with a note saying “make sure to say it’s my sloppy percussion, because I know I’m sloppy….” Shortly after, in an interview Vulture, she explained that the album will stand on its own, rather than being a follow up to her previous effort. “It’s probably its own thing. But I don’t know how to articulate that,” It’s like, if you’ve been working out every day for a month and then nobody sees you, they see the difference, but if you’ve been doing it all the time, you don’t really see the difference. I can’t really know the growth or the evolution or anything like that in what I do, because I’m in the middle of it.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat