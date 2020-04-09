Blake Mills Releases Subdued New Song “Vanishing Twin”

Home News Ashwin Chary April 9th, 2020 - 6:03 AM

American singer and song writer, Blake Mills, has just released his new single, “Vanishing Twin,” which is additionally featured on Mills’ upcoming album, Mutable Set. The new album is set to release on May 8, via. New Deal/Verve Records.

As a subtle kick faintly illuminates a dark room, the lights slowly transition from on and off. A shifted synth chimes as the camera gears towards a recording studio.

Mills opens the first verse, as a compressor and various other recording equipment are shown. As the song gains moment, and mood of the single is set though the bright, yet soft light, accompanied by Mills’ gentle lyrical tone.

An untamed electric guitar takes the center stage, adding an edge to the entire song. Every noted emitted from the six string instrument changes the atmosphere of the recording studio.

Equipment and instruments fly across the screen, as the camera shakes, adding intensity to the last few bars of the song. As the music slowly fades away the camera to focuses on the few lights from a computer, and the blinking light from the compressor, emphasizing on the isolation in a recording studio.

Mutable Set is Mills’ fourth full length studio album, with his previous album, Look, released in 2018. Mutable Set will the tale of awareness and experiences precious to life, through 11 brand-new singles.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna