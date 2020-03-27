Bob Dylan’s First Original New Song in 8 Years “Murder Most Foul” is About the JFK Assassination

Home News Aaron Grech March 27th, 2020 - 12:09 AM

American folk legend Bob Dylan has released an epic nearly 17-minute long track titled “Murder Most Foul,” which is the performer’s first original song release in eight years. The track holds many references from the 1960s and the 1970s, most notably the assassination of John F. Kennedy, the 35th president of the United States.

The instrumental for “Murder Most Foul” is stripped back and simple, consisting of sparse instruments, with only a single piano, a violin, an upright bass and a single drum kit. Dylan’s signature voice and iconic song-writing are the track’s centerpiece, as he recalls the history of his generation’s largest tragedy.

Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty across the years. This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting,” the performer stated on Twitter. “Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you.”

Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty across the years.

This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting.

Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you.

Bob Dylanhttps://t.co/uJnE4X64Bb — bobdylan.com (@bobdylan) March 27, 2020

Dlan’s most recent original studio album Tempest, was released in 2012. His following album releases Shadows in the Night in 2015, Fallen Angels in 2016 and Triplicate in 2017. The performer also has a bootleg series, which recently featured legendary country singer-songwriter Johnny Cash.

The bootleg series with Cash, titled Travelin’ Thru, Featuring Johnny Cash: The Bootleg Series Vol. 15, came out last year. These recordings were made in Nashville, as Dylan began to with draw from public life during the period of 1967 to 1969. This series also featured iconic guitar player and rock pioneer Carl Perkins.

Dylan will be hosting a rare concert at the Mohegan Sun Arena on July 7th.