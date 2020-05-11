Moses Sumney Shares Soaring New Song “Bless Me”

Home News Drew Feinerman May 11th, 2020 - 1:11 PM

Ashville, North Carolina based singer/songwriter and guitarist Moses Sumney just released a new song titled “Bless Me,” the latest single from his upcoming double album græ, which is set to drop this coming Friday. Sumney also released “Cut Me,” “Virile,” “Prolly,” and “Conveyor,” all of which will be included in the double album as well.

The song is spacious, bold, and massive in its buildup, spanning just over seven minutes from start to end. While the song is slow, the gradual increase in dynamics and instrumentation make the song a powerful final impression leading up to the release of græ. The accompanying visuals add a sense of mystery, as Sumney is shown cycling around what appears to be his neighborhood filmed with a homemade camera from the 20th century. The production is beautiful, and the vocals add to the intense depth of the song.

græ will only be Sumney’s second studio album following Aromanticism in 2017, and due to the high critical praise Sumeny received due to his first album, the release of his second could be a huge turning point for his career. The singles he has released leading up to the release of the album have already been met with praise, as Sumney continues to display his uniqueness as an artist.

Sumney recently had his song “Doomed” from Aromanticism covered as part of the Westworld soundtrack composed by the great Ramin Djawadi. He joined the likes of Guns N’ Roses, The Weeknd, David Bowie and Pink Floyd for artists and bands whose works were included in the season three soundtrack.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna