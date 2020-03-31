Moses Sumney Releases Stunning Self-Directed Video for New Song “Cut Me”

Home News Drew Feinerman March 31st, 2020 - 1:14 PM

North Carolina based singer/songwriter and guitarist Moses Sumney just debuted his self-directed video for his single “Cut Me,” which was released on the first part of Sumney’s new two part album græ. The song was originally released in February of this year as a single leading up to the release of the first part of the album. Sumney also released “Me in 20 Years,” which will be featured on the second part of the album.

The visuals somehow manage to both juxtapose and support the messages present in the song. The song describes the feeling of inflicting self harm, and the contrasting mental bliss that arrives as a result. Likewise, the visuals seem to provide both sights of comfort and angst; the shots of Sumney dancing with the other two characters of the video provide a sense of grace, while shots of the characters in hospital beds and coffins cause the viewer to remember the harmful side of inflicting self pain. Indeed, the opening shot of the video sends this message right away, as Sumney sings with absolute grace while strapped in a medical mask in the back of an ambulance.

Aside from græ, Sumney has released just one other studio album, Aromanticism, back in 2017. Sumney’s debut album received very positive reviews among its release, as Sumney’s ability to provide multiple layers of meaning through his lyrics was on full display.

Sumney was supposed to headline at MusicNOW in Cincinnati, Ohio, but due to social distancing protocols currently in place due to the coronavirus, the festival will most likely not take place. The second part of græ is expected to drop next month on May 10th.

Check out the video for Moses Sumney’s “Cut Me” below:

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna