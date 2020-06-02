YG Releases New Song “FTP” and Organizes March in Hollywood

Home News Drew Feinerman June 2nd, 2020 - 2:08 PM

Compton based rapper YG just released a new song, “FTP,” in response to the killing of George Floyd, according to Pitchfork. This is not the first time YG has released a politically charged song; the rapper released “FTD,” or “Fuck Donald Trump” with Nipsey Hussle back in 2016. YG also took to social media to organize a peaceful protest in Los Angeles for today, but ultimately canceled it due to safety and looting concerns. The rapper also noted he intends to partner with Black Lives Matter, and to “do this shit the right way” when he intends to take action.

LA meet me. Hollywood Blvd & Vine tomorrow Tuesday 12 noon

BLM – George Floyd — 4HUNNID (@YG) June 2, 2020

All positive vibes tomorrow. No looting! — 4HUNNID (@YG) June 2, 2020

“FTP,” or “Fuck The Police” is the exact response one would suggest from YG, or as he delved into his usual west coast aggressive style of rap. The rapper calls out for change, asserting “Fuck silence, speak up bitch” and admitting he’s “tired of being tired” of the continued racism of America. The song represents feelings of frustration and anger felt by so many over the devastating deaths of innocent black men, and responses like YG’s are expected and welcome in this time of distress.

“FTP” is far from the first response in the hip hop community toward the murder of Floyd, as Dua Saleh, LL Cool J, Conway the Machine, and Terrace Martin have all released their own musical responses from the events that transpired. While the artists all expressed their feelings in different ways and through different mediums, the sentiments felt by many around the country shine through all of their works.

YG’s emotional response in response to the killing of Floyd was done without his fellow Compton politically outspoken rapper, Nipsey Hussle, who died last year. Earlier this past year, YG took part in a tribute for Hussle at the 62nd Grammy Awards along with gospel legend Kirk Franklin, music producer DJ Khaled, R&B singer John Legend and rappers Meek Mill and Roddy Ricch.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford