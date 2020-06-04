Pelican Announces 24-Hour Limited Bandcamp Release of 8-Song EP Featuring Non-Album Tracks with Proceeds Going to Color of Change

Home News Drew Feinerman June 4th, 2020 - 11:31 AM

Chicago based post metal band Pelican have announced the limited release of a new 8 song EP featuring non album tracks to be released for 24 hours on Bandcamp. The album is set to be released tomorrow, and all proceeds from the album will go directly to Color of Change, an organization that works to reduce the injustice and inequality felt in black communities.

Bandcamp has announced that it plans to waive all revenues generated on its platform for tomorrow, June 5, as to allow labels and artists to keep their sales made on the site. Many record labels have already committed to donating their revenue generated from Bandcamp to Black Lives Matter groups, anti-racism organizations, and local bail funds. Bandcamp previously pledged to donate the revenue generated on June 19 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

The commitment to donate to Black Lives Matter organizations comes after the tragic killing of George Floyd by former Minneapolis police officer Dereck Chauvin. Artists and bands from all genres have stepped up to voice their support for the black community, including Fiona Apple, Halsey, J. Cole, John Legend, Lizzo, The Weeknd, Avenged Sevenfold, Trash Talk, Run The Jewels and YG, as well as many others.

Pelican recently released a new live album, Live at the Grog Shop, due to the band having to postpone their summer 2020 tour. “We’d been planning to share a recording from the Nighttime Stories tour at some point and now seems to be the moment – with no definitive sense of when we’ll be able to perform together again, we felt compelled to make this available now,” the band noted in a statement.

Pelican’s new EP will be the band’s most recent work since their 2019 album Nighttime Stories. The album received generally positive reviews among critics, and Mxdwn’s Erin Winans noted that the band, “continues to compose engaging material that doesn’t need lyrics to keep people listening.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat