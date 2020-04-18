Pelican Drops New Live Album “Live at The Grog Shop” And Postpones Summer 2020 Tour

Home News Ariel King April 18th, 2020 - 11:25 PM

Pelican have postponed their June tour with Inter Arma due to the coronavirus. Along with their cancellation announcement the band released a live album, Live at the Grog Shop. The album features tracks from their most recent studio release, Nighttime Stories.

“We’d been planning to share a recording from the Nighttime Stories tour at some point and now seems to be the moment – with no definitive sense of when we’ll be able to perform together again, we felt compelled to make this available now,” the band said in a statement.

Live at the Grog Shop gives listeners a live experience while being stuck at home. The album begins with “Midnight and Mescaline,” with chords hanging in the air before introducing their audience to the thrashing drums and guitars. Other tracks include upbeat “Abyssal Plain,” heavy “Nighttime Stories,” dark “Vestiges” and more. The show occurred on September 15, 2019 at the Grog Shop in Cleveland, Ohio.

“We hope we can revisit these songs in front of audiences again soon. Until then, please take care of yourselves; stay safe, stay healthy,” the band said in a statement.

The band is only the latest among a plethora of tour cancellations for 2020 due to COVID-19. The band included in their statement that they did not take the decision to postpone their tour lightly.

Members of Pelican and Sunn O))) had formed a new band, This White Light, two years ago. Since then Pelican has released their latest album Nighttime Stories this past June, which had been the band’s first album in six years. “Live at the Grog Shop” is available on Pelican’s bandcamp, and can be purchased here.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat