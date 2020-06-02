Trash Talk Delays New Squalor EP Out of Respect for Black Lives Matter Protests

Home News Drew Feinerman June 2nd, 2020 - 1:27 PM

Sacramento based hardcore punk band Trash Talk has officially pushed back the release of their upcoming EP, New Squalor, which was supposed to be released this upcoming Friday, according to The PRP. The multiracial band made the decision in order to honor the Black Lives Matter movement, and to honor the life of George Floyd.

The band did not indicate when they will be releasing the album, indicating the release will be postponed “until further notice.” The band also noted that now is the “time for action,” and they urged their fans to “use [their] voice[s]” to help raise attention to the issues of race that continue to plague the country.

We are black lives, we stand for black lives. Now is not the time for entertainment, it is time for action. With that being said.. We are postponing our upcoming release until further notice. Be safe. Use your voice. — @TRASH_TALK (@TRASH_TALK) June 2, 2020

Trash Talk is just one of many artists, bands, athletes and celebrities to have come out and publicly voice their outrage and frustrations with the events surrounding the killing of Floyd. Various artists ranging from indie singer-songwriter Fiona Apple to alternative pop artist Halsey to rappers J. Cole and Killer Mike have all came out either publicly protesting or denouncing police brutality and systemic racism in America.

Today, the music industry is observing Blackout Tuesday, a movement of silence in honor of those who have been victimized by police brutality and in support of the Black Lives Matter Movement. Music streaming giant Spotify added an eight minute forty six second track of silence in honor of George Floyd, and added a playlist of empowerment in support of Black Lives Matter.

Photo Credit Raymond Flotat