Trash Talk Announces New Squalor EP for June 2020 Release and Shares New Song “Something Wicked”

Home News Ariel King May 22nd, 2020 - 6:43 PM

Trash Talk will be returning with their first EP in four years on June 5 and shared their upcoming EP’s lead single “Something Wicked” alongside the announcement. Squalor is the first time the group has used the same producer for every track on a project as the band had Kenny Beats join them in the studio.

Kenny Beats, born Kenny Blume, has done production for Vince Staples, Freddie Gibbs, Gucci Mane and Rico Nasty alongside many others and was one half of EDM duo Loudpvck. Trash Talk wanted someone to help link each song to the next and build cohesiveness throughout the EP, feeling Blume to be their perfect fit.

“We did a record with Steve Albini, but that was more about engineering,” guitarist Garret Stevenson said “Working with Kenny was the first time we’ve had real input in the studio. We stepped outside our typical routine. The dude is a real musician.”

Trash talk returns with their fundamental aggressiveness and disdain for the government, diving right in on the first notes. Trash Talk delivers a thrashing, hardcore sound carrying through the song’s minute and a half length, Lee Spielman’s distorted vocals describing the wickedness of propaganda while Stevenson’s guitar riffs cycle through in loud progression.

The group first formed in 2005, starting off in Sacramento. They have frequently moved between LA’s punk and hip-hop scenes, aiming to find the bridge between the two. No Peace saw the group working with rap producer Alchemist on some of its songs.

Trash Talk’s last release was 2016’s Tangle EP, with the band’s last full-length album being 2014’s No Peace. The group said in a statement that Squalor is meant to be a reflection of their roots and desire not to settle down, honoring the past as they embrace the future.

Squalor‘s artwork was created by Japanese artist Verdy, whom the band became close to while they toured in Japan. Depicting a homeless encampment in a city alleyway, Verdy’s work on the cover brings only the word “squalor” to mind.

Squalor track list:

Point No Point Something Wicked Worst of Times Clutch Kicking & Screaming

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat