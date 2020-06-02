Spotify Adds 8 Minute 46 Second Silent Track to Playlists on Blackout Tuesday in Honor of George Floyd

Home News Drew Feinerman June 2nd, 2020 - 12:21 PM

Popular music streaming service Spotify has uploaded an eight minute forty six second silent track in order to honor George Floyd, according to Consequence of Sound. The time of the song reflects the length that Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee down on the neck of Floyd, leading to his untimely passing.

Spotify is one of many companies around the country currently observing Blackout Tuesday, a day of remembrance and reflection in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. In addition to uploading the silent track, Spotify has also uploaded a “Black Lives Matter” playlist consisting of “songs of empowerment and pride,” and has also blacked out the logos of its usual playlists.

“June 2nd is Black Out Tuesday, a day of collective disconnect from work meant to help people reflect and come together in support of the Black community,” Spotify wrote in a statement. “On this day — and every day — Spotify will support our employees, friends, partners, artists, and creators in the fight against racism, injustice, and inequity. We are using the power of our platform to stand with Black creators, amplify their voices, and accelerate meaningful conversation and long-needed change. As a result, you’ll notice some changes on Spotify starting at 12:01 AM on Tuesday.”

Various athletes, artists, actors and celebrities have voiced their own opinions on the matter, and many have joined in on public protests occurring in cities across America. Indie singer-songwriter Fiona Apple, alternative pop artist Halsey and rapper J. Cole are just some of the many prominent artists who have publicly protested police brutality since the killing of Floyd.