Labels and Artists React to Music Industry Calls for Tuesday Blackout

Home News Aaron Grech June 1st, 2020 - 9:48 PM

Several prominent records including Def Jam, Interscope, Warner Music Group, Sony/ATV and Columbia Records have called an industry wide black out for tomorrow, June 2, in response to the death of George Floyd. Each label has shared a statement in solidarity with racial justice and communities of color who have been affected by institutional racism and police brutality. Some such as Polyviyl, have also expressed solidarity with Black Lives Matter and will be donating to racial justice causes.

We are committed to doing the work. Peace and love to all our followers who are hurting. Please take care of each other. Ways to help: https://t.co/LfoKDCuqJl pic.twitter.com/VL35FLSOtY — Polyvinyl Record Co. (@Polyvinyl) June 1, 2020

This call also has extended to other parts of the industry, such as artists and streaming platforms such as Spotify, who will be curating special playlists, podcasts and channels for tomorrow. The platform will also be giving its workers the day off in observance of this event.

Floyd was an African American man who died after being detained by fired Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin,. Chauvin was caught on video pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, as Floyd repeatedly screamed that he couldn’t breathe. One of Floyd’s final moments saw him calling for his mother in the final moments before his death.

Several prominent musicians also took to Twitter to discuss the black out and express solidarity with protesters. Indie rock outfit DIIV has a particularly lengthy thread, calling out economic injustice and police brutality, while sharing a highly debated Martin Luther King Jr. quote, which states “a riot is the language of the unheard.”

“voting blue” didn’t prevent George Floyd from being murdered by police in broad daylight. the mayor of Minneapolis is a democrat, the governor as well. there are no republicans on the city council. non-violent protest movements have been met with derision. — DIIV 🌹 (@DIIV) June 1, 2020

“…and it has failed to hear that large segments of white society are more concerned about tranquility and the status quo than about justice and humanity.” -mlk — DIIV 🌹 (@DIIV) June 1, 2020

please join the movement. take to the streets in your city. have tough conversations with your family members. contribute to bail funds for those arrested and to black-led organizations fighting for racial justice. — DIIV 🌹 (@DIIV) June 1, 2020

Indie singer-songwriter Amanda Palmer stated Black lives Matter and indicated that she will also be taking part in the protest. Producer and DJ BT discussed the influential role African Americans have in shaping electronic dance music, and also discussed joining in on the blackout.

black lives matter. the music industry is mobilizing, and hopefully it can make a difference, even if it’s just a moment of solidarity, reflection, and acknowledgement. i will be pausing my social media and patreon posts tomorrow. #blacklivesmatter #TheShowMustBePaused pic.twitter.com/LntRp1dcRh — Amanda Palmer (@amandapalmer) June 2, 2020

Progressive metal artist Devin Townsend also joined in and rescheduled his live stream for the day after the anticipated blackout. DJ and producer Skrillex also chimed in and stated that he would be helping clean up the streets and assisting organizers.

I’m in. Stream will be Weds at noon PST instead. https://t.co/it7Zl5uQqo — Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend) June 1, 2020

Im going out today to be with the people, clean up the city, show support however I can. But most importantly we really need to listen to the message and not get it conflated with the violence.That can’t be the focus🖤@tydollasign @antclemons @Virtual_Riot & Nia Miranda#YouSeeIt pic.twitter.com/zFt2cN1Br2 — Skrillex (@Skrillex) June 1, 2020

Kacey Musgraves posted a message showing links and organizations people can donate to in order to help out during this time. Chuck D of Public Enemy took another approach, criticizing the lack of media cover for Black Lives Matter when there wasn’t any alleged “drama” to cover.

pic.twitter.com/vvi3OA8luS — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) June 1, 2020

The news media telling @DocMellyMel that #BlackLivesMatter lost its momentum was some bulsht. Melina simply TOLD THEM the MEDIA disappeared especially since they couldn’t find DRAMA. Then being absent to this infiltration of counter-race suspects in vandalmode. KKK in backpacks pic.twitter.com/EFlM1JNxWi — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) June 1, 2020

Heavy metal drummer Dave Lombardo called for a demand peace, and shared a video of a young girl in Charlotte, North Carolina giving a speech on the issue. Indie rock outfit LA Witch shared an image with the Black Panther logo while expressing solidarity.