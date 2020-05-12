El-P Reveals Run the Jewels IV Is 24 Days Away and Features Appearances by Josh Homme, Zack De La Rocha, 2Chainz, Pharrell and More

Home News Aaron Grech May 12th, 2020 - 1:24 PM

Hip hop duo Run The Jewels’ highly anticipated fourth LP finally has a release date, for June 5th, in addition to an official album cover and track listing to go along with it. This upcoming project will have features from Atlanta hip hop pioneer 2 Chainz, soul legend Mavis Staples, Queens of The Stone Age mastermind Josh Homme, legendary producer and R&B singer Pharrell, and Rage Against The Machine frontman Zack De La Rocha.

The duo, which consists of Atlanta rapper Killer Mike and New York rapper El-P, have debuted a copuple of singles from this upcoming project earlier this year. Their first single “Yankee and The Brave” came out on March 23rd while “Ooh LA LA,” a track featuring DJ Premier and Greg Nice of Nice & Smooth came out a couple of days after.

The duo was originally set to drop their album prior to their appearance at this year’s Coachella music festival in Indio, California, however that event has been postponed until this fall due to COVID-19. The duo have also had to cancel their tour opening for De La Rocha’s Rage Against the Machine earlier this year, as those events have been postponed until 2021.

De La Rocha is a frequent collaborator with Run The Jewels, having appeared on their second and third LPs on the tracks “Close Your Eyes (And Count to Fuck)” and “Kill Your Masters” respectively. The artist joined the duo on stage for a performance of these songs back in 2017.

RTJ 4

1. Yankee and the Brave (ep. 4)

2. Ooh La La (feat. Greg Nice & DJ Premier)

3. Out of Site (feat. 2 Chainz)

4. Holy Calamafuck

5. Goonies vs. E.T.

6. Walking in the Snow

7. JU$T (feat. Pharrell Williams & Zack de la Rocha)

8. Never Look Back

9. The Ground Below

10. Pulling the Pin (feat. Mavis Staples & Josh Homme)

11. A Few Words For the Firing Squad (Radiation)

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat