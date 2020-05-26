Guns N’ Roses Postpones Summer 2020 Tour Dates

Home News Aaron Grech May 26th, 2020 - 12:17 PM

Classic rock band Guns N’ Roses will not be hitting the road this summer, as a result of concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The band were supposed to kick off this postponed tour at Summerfest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, before wrapping up these shows with an appearance at Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana.

“GN’R Fam, some news: the North American tour is being rescheduled out of an abundance of caution. We will share the updated schedule as soon as the dates are finalized & all tickets will be honored accordingly,” the band wrote on social media. “If you are a ticket holder and would prefer a refund, please visit livenation.com/refund for your options. Thank you for your understanding during this time as we look forward to coming back together very soon. #GnFnR.”

The band’s frontman Axl Rose has been vocal in his criticism of several Republican officials such as Rand Paul and Steve Mnuchin, on Twitter, which were both tied to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Rose lambasted Paul for criticizing church closures on Easter as a result of COVID-19, and claimed that Trump administration, which Mnuchin is a part of, was responsible “for 70k+ deaths,” in response to a Tweet made by Mnuchin. The band has also released a line of “Live N’ Let Die With COVID 45” t-shirts on their official website.

The band has also come under fire for their actions during the pandemic however, as they played a concert in Mexico back in March of this year. Attendees were required to have their temperatures checked before entrance into the event.

Cancelled Tour Dates