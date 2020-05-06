Axl Rose Goads Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin Into Twitter Fight and Flub

Home News Ariel King May 6th, 2020 - 8:11 PM

Guns ‘N Roses lead singer Axl Rose goaded United States Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin into a fight on Twitter today, calling Mnuchin an asshole. Mnuchin then responded with a tweet asking the singer what he has done for the country, including the Liberian flag as he mistook it for the American one.

It’s official! Whatever anyone may have previously thought of Steve Mnuchin he’s officially an asshole. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) May 6, 2020

An exchange on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/OW07nX09zT — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) May 7, 2020

Mnuchin responded to Rose’s tweet asking what he has done for the country with a Liberian flag emoji. In the since deleted tweet, Mnuchin mistook the Liberian flag for the United States of America’s.

What have you done for the country lately? 🇺🇸 — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) May 7, 2020

While Liberia’s flag looks similar to that of the United States with its white and red stripes, it only has one star. Rose did not respond to Mnuchin’s tweet, nor did he elaborate on what specifically influenced him to create the original tweet.

The Secretary of the Treasury is the head of the United States Department of the Treasury which oversees all financial and monetary matters for the federal government. Mnuchin also works as a movie producer and has produced Suicide Squad and The Lego Movie.