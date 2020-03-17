Guns ‘N Roses Play “So Fine” Live For First Time Since 1993 at Mexico City Concert Requiring Attendees to Have Temperature Taken To Gain Entry

Home News Roy Lott March 17th, 2020 - 6:25 AM

Despite COVID-19, Guns ‘N Roses continued to rock as the band recently played a special gig in Mexico City. According to the PRP, the band surprised fans and played “So Fine,” their first time playing the track in 27 years. The band was apart of the cities annual music festival Vive Latino, where around 70,000 tickets were sold. Some artists did back out, but Roses continued. The band had teased their performance via social media, with fans urging them to cancel or postpone and “be part of the solution.” When entering the festival, fans were checked for fever and had a strong smell of antibacterial gel filled the air.

The band originally had scheduled a tour to play in Central/South America shortly after but the dates have now been rescheduled until early November. The newly scheduled dates will kick-off November 8th in Punta Canta, Dominican Republic and will continue on to Costa Rica, Guatemala, Ecuador and Peru. The band is also set to headline Lollapalooza Chile, Argentina, Brazil and Estereo Picnic. All of the Lollapalooza’s were originally scheduled at the end of the month, but have been pushed back to December. Original tickets and passes will be honored for the new dates. See the full list below.

Rescheduled Guns N’ Roses 2020 Central/South America Tour

11/08 – Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (originally April 11)

11/11 – Merida, Mexico

11/15 – San Jose, Costa Rica (originally March 18)

11/18 – Guatemala City, Guatemala (originally April 8)

11/21 – Quito, Ecuador (originally March 21)

11/24 – Lima, Peru (originally March 24)

11/27 – Santiago, Chile @ Lollaplaooza Chile (originally March 27)

11/29 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Lollapalooza Argentina (originally March 29)

12/04 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Lollapalooza Brazil (originally April 3)

12/06 – Bogota, Colombia @ Estereo Picnic (originally April 5)