Guns ‘N Roses Is Selling a “Live N’ Let Die With COVID 45” T-Shirts

Legendary LA rock band Guns ‘N Roses have announced they will be selling t-shirts that read in all capital letters, “Live N’ Let Die With COVID 45,” according to Pitchfork. The proceeds from the sales of the t-shirts will all be donated to MusiCares.

The idea for the t-shirts all began due to the Guns ‘N Roses’ hit cover of Paul McCartney’s “Live and Let Die” being blasted while President Trump was touring an Arizona factory manufacturing N95 face masks. Immediately following, Guns ‘N Roses frontman Axl Rose got into it over Twitter with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, as he tweeted, “It’s official! Whatever anyone may have previously thought of Steve Mnuchin he’s officially an [a**hole]”. Mnuchin followed up asking the front man asking what his contributions to the United States were, and accidentally tweeted his initial response with a Liberian flag emoji as opposed to an American flag emoji. His first tweet has since been deleted and corrected.

What have you done for the country lately? 🇺🇸 — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) May 7, 2020

Rose then responded criticizing comments Mnuchin made during an interview with Fox Business Network this past Monday, writing, “. . . I’m not responsible for 70k+ deaths n’ unlike u I don’t hold a fed gov position of responsibility 2 the American people n’ go on TV tellin them 2 travel the US during a pandemic”. This is not Rose’s first time taking to Twitter to call out politicians; he jabbed at Kentucky senator Rand Paul for comments he made criticizing the banning of gatherings during Easter, and previously issued a statement condemning the use of Guns ‘N Roses songs at Trump rallies.

Despite the global pandemic, Guns ‘N Roses recently played a special gig in Mexico City, playing “So Fine” live for the first time in 27 years. The performance was part of Mexico City’s Vive Latino festival that hosted more than 70,000 fans. The band has a summer stadium tour planned as well, but the status of the tour is likely up in the air due to the pandemic.

Check out Donald Trump touring the Arizona factory while blaring “Live and Let Die” below: