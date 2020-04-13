Axl Rose Says Rand Paul Needs To “Step Off” In Response to Tweets About Church Gatherings on Easter

Home News Aaron Grech April 13th, 2020 - 8:24 PM

Axl Rose, the lead singer of the classic rock outfit Guns N Roses recently responded to Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, after the politician criticized his state’s efforts to prevent mass gatherings at churches on Easter Sunday. The artist said that the Kentucky politician needed to “step off” in response to Paul’s tweets made on Friday April 10th.

“Taking license plates at church? Quarantining someone for being Christian on Easter Sunday? Someone needs to take a step back here,” Paul tweeted, in response to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s plans to dissuade people from massive church gatherings. Bashear called for authorities to record the license plates of those showing up to large church gatherings on Easter, and required the individuals to quarantine for 14 days, the typical length of the virus.

Taking license plates at church? Quarantining someone for being Christian on Easter Sunday? Someone needs to take a step back here. Kentucky Governor Announces Plan to Record License Plates of Easter Church Goers and Force Them to Quarantine for 14 Days https://t.co/z7U42liQRh — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 11, 2020

Rose simply responded with “Step bk? As usual Rand Paul needs to step off.” Rose had previously cited several news reports regarding the illness on his Twitter feed, some of which were captioned with #StayHome.

Step bk? As usual Rand Paul needs to step off. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) April 12, 2020

Paul contracted the coronavirus earlier this year, and was criticized by a number of politicians for working out at the gym while awaiting his test results. The politician announced that he had recovered from the coronavirus a week ago, and stated that he was volunteering at local hospitals amidst the crisis.

Guns N Roses performed at a concert in Mexico last month, where attendees were required to take their temperatures before the performance. While many countries in the world had suspended large gatherings at the time of this concert, Mexico had not. The country has since enacted a quarantine, while Guns N Roses dropped out of a festival in Costa Rica due to COVID-19. Guns N Roses are currently expected to hit the road this summer.