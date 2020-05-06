Pitchfork Music Festival Chicago 2020 Cancelled Due to Coronavirus

Home News Aaron Grech May 6th, 2020 - 3:02 PM

The Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago has been cancelled due to concerns regarding the COVID_19 pandemic, however organizers have released a statement stating that the event is planning to return next year. The festival will also be offering full refund options to this year’s ticketholders, who will be notified of these options via email in the near future.

The event was originally scheduled for July 17th to July 19th in honor of the fest’s 15th anniversary. It was also set to hold a couple of firsts including a set by The Fiery Furnaces, who were scheduled to perform their first live show in nine years, and the US solo debut of Jehnny Beth from the group Savages. Other scheduled performers included Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Run The Jewels, Angel Olsen, Deafheaven, Sharon Van Etten, Danny Brown, Thundercat, The National, Kim Gordon and Phoebe Bridgers.

“It can be pretty daunting to think about the future of live music right now, but know that we are fully committed to bringing Pitchfork Music Festival back in 2021, if the public health situation allows for it,” the website announced. “In the meantime, we urge everyone to follow local health department guidelines. We are in this together, and, if we all do our part, we’ll celebrate next year in person.”

This cancellation follows the cancellation of prominent spring festivals such as SXSW and Ultra Miami, along with the postponement of events Coachella and Stagecoach. The announcement also follows the cancellation of summer festivals such as those held by Danny Wimmer Presents.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat