The Fiery Furnaces Announce First Live Show in Nine Years at Pitchfork Music Festival

The Brooklyn-based indie rock band Fiery Furnaces have announced their first live show in nine years, which will take place at this year’s Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park. This announcement follows the band’s first update on social media in three years, as they changed their profile picture to a new logo and updated their cover photo on Facebook.

“Come see us in Chicago this summer! Pitchfork Pitchfork Music Festival #p4kfest” the band wrote on their Facebook page, alongside a couple of promotional photos from the festival.

Fiery Furnaces’ latest studio album Take Me Round Again, was released back in 2009, while their last live show took place on May 27, 2011 at the Primavera Sound Festival in Barcelona. The band’s music was often considered high concept, and ambitious, as they pushed listeners into a sonic territory that was unique to their own sound.

While the band has not been active making music together, the artists which are a part of the duo, siblings Matthew and Eleanor Friedberger, have released solo material since the group’s hiatus. Eleanor released a series of four studio albums since 2011, with Last Summer, Personal Record, New View and Rebound. Her solo work was often also highly unique, much like the band’s ambitious releases.

“New View is an album unlike most records people are used to,” mxdwn reviewer Lauren Doyle explained. “It is unorthodox, clever, and droll. It is because of the eccentricities of the vocals and insightful lyrics that anyone who has ears and is open to new musical experiences will identify and appreciate this record and everything that Friedberger has to offer.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela