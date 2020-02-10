Jehnny Beth Announces Debut U.S. Solo Show at BBC Radio 6 Music Official SXSW 2020 Showcase

Home News Drew Feinerman February 10th, 2020 - 1:31 PM

French singer-songwriter and musician Camille Berthomie, better known by her stage name Jehnny Beth, has announced her debut US solo show. Although Beth has previously performed solo on 2 separate occasions in Europe, the Savages lead singer will perform for the first time in the United States by herself. In addition to being a part of the BBC Music South by Southwest Showcase, Beth also announced an additional solo show that will be the artist’s first ever solo show in the United States.

Beth had previously announced plans to release her debut solo album To Love is To Live, and released the first single off of the new project entitled “Flower”. Beth also announced plans to tour in America following the release of her new album in July, but the new shows Beth announced will take place before the July tour dates.

In addition to being the front woman of Savages, Beth has collaborated with Nicolas Congé (aka Johnny Hostile) as part of the French lo-fi duo John and Jehn. Beth is also set to work with Gorillaz leader Damon Albarn on a new film entitled Gorillaz: Reject False Icons.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat