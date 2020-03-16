Foo Fighters Postpone First Leg Of 25th Anniversary Van Tour Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Home News Luke Hanson March 16th, 2020 - 6:54 PM

American rock legends Foo Fighters have postponed the first leg of their 25th Anniversary Van Tour due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The plan for the tour was to retrace the steps the original Foo Fighters trio of Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel and Pat Smear played on their inaugural tour in 1995.

The first three stops on the tour were slated to be April 12, 14 and 16 in Phoenix, Albuquerque and Oklahoma City, respectively. Per The PRP, those dates will now be made up December 1, 3 and 5 in reverse order, starting in Oklahoma City and ending in Phoenix. The band will also be rescheduling dates scheduled for April 18 and 20 in Wichita and Knoxville, respectively, but have not announced those new show dates.

Aside from the tour, frontman Grohl has confirmed the band’s new album is completed. It will be their 10th studio album and first since 2017’s Concrete and Gold.

Along with the Van Tour and album release, the band is scheduled to play several European dates and are hosting DC Jam on July 4 from FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. The event will also feature Chris Stapleton, Pharrell and Band of Horses, among others, as well as a barbecue competition, tailgate party, rides and games.

The Foo Fighters have been an American rock institution since their formation in Seattle in 1994. They have sold over 12 million albums and won 12 Grammy Awards, including four separate Best Album awards.

Foo Fighters Van Tour 2020:

4/12 – Phoenix, Arizona – Talking Stick Resort Arena

4/14 – Albuquerque, New Mexico – Santa Ana Star Center

4/16 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – Chesapeake Energy Arena

4/18 – Wichita, Kansas – INTRUST Bank Arena (Makeup date TBA)

4/20 – Knoxville, Tennessee – Thompson-Boling Arena (Makeup date TBA)

5/10 – Green Bay, Wisconsin – Resch Center

5/12 – Grand Rapids, Michigan – Van Andel Arena

5/14 – Cincinnati, Ohio – Heritage Bank Center

5/18 – Cleveland, Ohio – Rocket Mortgage Arena

5/20 – Hamilton, Ontario – FirstOntario Centre

Makeup Dates:

12/01 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – Chesapeake Energy Arena

12/03 – Albuquerque, New Mexico – Santa Ana Star Center

12/05 – Phoenix, Arizona – Talking Stick Resort Arena

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz