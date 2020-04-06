The National Cancel 2020 Hometown Festival Due to Coronavirus

Home News Drew Feinerman April 6th, 2020 - 12:33 PM

Cincinnati based indie rock band The National have officially cancelled their Homecoming festival that was scheduled to take place in the band’s hometown of Cincinnati on the weekend of May 8th and 9th of this year, according to Pitchfork. The cancellation is due to the coronavirus pandemic that is currently slowing the live music world to a halt.

The festival was set to include a variety of acts, including Of Monsters and Men, Patti Smith and Her Band, Sylvan Esso, Local Natives, Japanese Breakfast, and Hamilton Leithauser. The National was also set to tour in Japan following the festival, but that tour has also been cancelled due to the coronavirus.

The cancellation of Homecoming is the latest in a cancellation and postponement of festivals due to the coronavirus outbreak that include Coachella, Bonnaroo, SXSW, and Governor’s Ball. An updated list of all festival cancellations and postponements can be found here.

In an announcement posted on the festivals’s Instagram page, the band stated, “We made every attempt to reschedule Homecoming for 2020, however due to circumstances beyond our control, the festival will not take place this year as planned.” The rest of the announcement can be found below:

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna