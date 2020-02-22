Full of Hell Hit The Studio To Record More Than One New Release

Full Of Hell revealed they have been in the studio recording new material. In a Facebook post, they shared the following drummer going all out in a clip. The band debuted their most recent album, Weeping Choir in 2019. The band which formed in 2009, is from Ocean City, Maryland and Central Pennsylvania. It includes, Dylan Walker, lead vocals, electronics, noise (2009–present), Spencer Hazard, guitars, noise (2009–present), Dave Bland, drums (2009–present) and Sam DiGristine, bass, backing vocals (2015–present).
In an article by mxdwn.com, the recent album, Weeping Choir, is described as a choir of noisily abrasive sounds that work towards Full of Hell maintaining their established sound. If anything, they’ve zeroed in on it even more. It starts with “Burning Myrrh,” and other tracks like “Rainbow Coil” and “Armory of Obsidian Glass” as well as “Ygramul the Many.” Full of Hell is most known for playing every instrument at an incredibly fast pace, backed my disorienting vocality that is both dizzying and gratifying at the same time.
Full of Hell is currently signed to Relapse Records. They have released 4 studio albums, Roots of Earth Are Consuming My Home (2011), Rudiments of Mutilation (2013), Trumpeting Ecstasy (2017), and Weeping Choir (2019), as well as three full-length collaborations, Full of Hell & Merzbow (2014) with Japanese noise artist Merzbow and One Day You Will Ache Like I Ache (2016) and Ascending a Mountain of Heavy Light (2017) with sludge metal band the Body, aside from numerous EPs and splits.
03/27 – Zoccolo 2.0+ – Saint Petersburg, Russia
03/28 – Gorod Moscow – Russia
03/29 – BI NUU – Berlin, Germany
03/30 – CRK | Centrum Reanimacji Kultury – Wrocław, Poland
03/31 – Underdogs‘ Ballroom – Praha 5, Czech Republic
04/01 – Collosseum club – Košice I, Slovakia
04/02 – Dürer Kert – Budapest, Hungary
04/03 – Freakout Club – Bologna, Italy
04/04 – Legend 54 – Milano, Italy
04/05 – Juha West – Stuttgart, Germany
04/06 – Die Trompete | Livemusik in Bochum – Bochum, Germany
04/07 – Magasin 4 – Brussels, Belgium
04/08 – The Jolly Brewer – Lincoln, United Kingdom
04/09 – Cluny 2 – Newcastle, United Kingdom
04/10 – Stereo – Glasgow, United Kingdom
04/11 – The Grand Social – Dublin, Ireland
04/12 – Siege of Limerick – Limerick, Ireland
04/13 – The Bread Shed – Manchester, United Kingdom
04/14 – Exchange Bristol – United Kingdom
04/15 – Scala London – United Kingdom
04/16 – 04/19 – Roadburn Festival – Tilburg, Netherlands