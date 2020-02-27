SXSW Music Festival 2020 Announces Ninth Round of Showcasing Artists Featuring Black Lips, White Denim and Thao & The Get Down Stay Down

Home News Matt Matasci February 27th, 2020 - 8:00 AM

With just a few more weeks until the festival kicks off, SXSW Music Festival has announced another weekly addition to its lineup. This week sees the festival adding 162 artists to the festival, including Black Lips, White Denim, Thao & The Get Down Stay Down, A Giant Dog, Girlpool, Milky Chance, Glass Animals, Peanut Butter Wolf, Ringo Deathstarr and Thin Lear. The festival takes place March 16 to March 22 in Austin, TX.

Black Lips just released a new album, which was more country/folk oriented than their previous releases, Sing in a World That’s Falling Apart. The album included singles like “Odelia” and “Gentlemen.” It was the Atlanta, GA-based band’s first album since 2017’s Satan’s Graffiti or God’s Art.

White Denim released a new album last year, a record called Side Effects, which was their ninth studio album. The band plays SXSW just about every year, including in 2019 and 2017.

Speaking of artists that have played SXSW Music Festival recently, Peanut Butter Wolf played at the 2017 iteration of the festival as well. The producer and DJ founded Stones Throw, and last we caught up with him he was taking part in the now-defunct 30 Days in LA series with a free festival in Highland Park with Common headlining.

Thao & The Get Down Stay Down have been relatively quiet for the last few years following the release of A Man Alive in 2016. That album was the San Francisco based band’s fourth album and was received with critical acclaim. A Giant Dog is an Austin, TX based band that has also been relatively quiet since the release of their breakthrough album, Toy.

Thin Lear released Wooden Cave late last year, which included the single “Your Family.” Milky Chance released Mind the Moon in December of 2019.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer