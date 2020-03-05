SXSW Music Festival 2020 Announces Tenth Round of Showcasing Artists Featuring Kool Keith as Dr. Octagon, Phantogram and Kid Koala

Home News Matt Matasci March 5th, 2020 - 8:00 AM

Photo Credit Raymond Flotat

It’s March! SXSW is only a few weeks away and today the festival has announced its final new additions. Rounding out this final drop of new talent on the festival are singer-songwriter Annie Hart of Au Revoir Simone, Brian Fallon of The Gaslight Anthem, Delta Spirit, Holy Wave, Kid Koala, Kool Keith performing under his Dr. Octagon persona, M. Ward, Open Mike Eagle, Phantogram, Beach Slang’s acoustic version Quiet Slang, Protomarty and Sir Woman.

The festival will take place on March 16 and wrap up on March 22. There were some fears that the festival would be cancelled due to the outbreak and spread of coronavirus here in the United States, but festival organizers announced yesterday that the show will go on. An online petition calling for the festival to cancel 2020 received tens of thousands of signatures over the last week.

Brian Fallon has a new album coming out called Local Honey – it will be released the week after the festival ends so expect him to be playing some new tunes. Kid Koala, the ever-prolific electronic musician/turntablist, announced last year that he was almost finished with a new album. His last big release was part of the Music to Draw to Series, Io.

Kool Keith will be performing as his classic Dr. Octagon persona. Recently, he announced a unique new project with the Tennessee noise crew Thetan. The collaborative project recently released a new song called “Hallucinations.”

Phantogram has announced a new album as well, the follow-up to their breakout hit Three. That album is called Ceremony and it’s out on Friday, March 6.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat