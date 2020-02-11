SXSW 2020 Adds Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, St. Vincent and Carrie Brownstein, Janelle Monáe and More as Keynote and Featured Speakers

Home News Aaron Grech February 11th, 2020 - 10:33 PM

The renowned SXSW Music Festival has already announced six rounds of artists for its upcoming showcases this year, which will feature multiple artists such as Wire, Soccer Mommy and The Black Angels. While there are several high profile acts on each showcases’ roster, the event also boasts an impressive keynote speakers list, including legendary Pink Floyd founding member Roger Waters, industrial titans Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails fame, indie pop sensation St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark), Sleater-Kinney founding band member Carrie Brownstein, alternative R&B star Janelle Monáe and electronic music producer Diplo.

Ross and Reznor will discuss their collaboration on the HBO series Watchmen, alongside Emmy Award-winning Executive Producer and writer Damon Lindelof. Their soundtrack for the series spanned three separate volumes, with the most recent volume dropping last December.

Clark will have a conversation with Brownstein during the event. While a set topic for the discussion has not been announced, both musicians collaborated on the concert tour film The Nowhere Inn. The film, which was written by both musicians, will make its debut at Sundance this year.

Monáe’s most recent studio album release Dirty Computer came out in 2018. This project was backed by singles such as “Make Me Feel“, “Django Jane”, and “Pynk” and held features from prominent artists such as Beach Boys icon and visionary Brian Wilson, alternative pop artist Grimes and famed producer and R&B singer Pharrell Williams.

Diplo has recently been exploring into crossover country territory with his new project Thomas Wesley.

