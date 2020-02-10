The Strokes Release Teaser for Something Called The New Abnormal

Home News Drew Feinerman February 10th, 2020 - 12:29 PM

NYC indie band The Strokes have teased something called The New Abnormal on social media, according to Pitchfork. The band posted a silent video featuring what could potentially be cover art for the new project.

While The Strokes have not released a studio album since the release of Comedown Machine in 2013, the band released an EP, Future Present Past, in 2013. The band most recently performed a new song titled “The Adults Are Talking” in May of 2019 at a benefit show in Los Angeles. The Strokes are set to play a show in New Hampshire in support of Bernie Sanders tonight (February 10), and will set out on tour next month.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister