February 10th, 2020 - 12:29 PM

The Strokes Release Teaser for Something Called The New Abnormal

NYC indie band The Strokes have teased something called The New Abnormal on social media, according to Pitchfork. The band posted a silent video featuring what could potentially be cover art for the new project.

While The Strokes have not released a studio album since the release of Comedown Machine in 2013, the band released an EP, Future Present Past, in 2013. The band most recently performed a new song titled “The Adults Are Talking” in May of 2019 at a benefit show in Los Angeles. The Strokes are set to play a show in New Hampshire in support of Bernie Sanders tonight (February 10), and will set out on tour next month.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

