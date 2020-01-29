The Strokes To Play February 2020 Bernie Sanders Rally in New Hampshire

Home News Ashwin Chary January 29th, 2020 - 8:29 PM

American rock band, The Strokes, have teamed up with Presidential Candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, to organize the Get Out the Vote Concert Rally, in effort to gain voters for the upcoming election. The concert will be held on Feb. 10, in Durham, NH, at the Whittemore Center Arena.

“We are honored to be associated with such a dedicated, diligent and trustworthy patriot.” said Julian Casablancas, frontman for The Strokes.

Sen. Sanders, who is a self-described democratic-socialist, has served in the government since 1981. His campaign has raised over $60 million, and has a national polling average of 23%. He is currently running as a democratic candidate for the 2020 United States of America Presidential Election.

Alongside The Strokes, Sen. Sanders will be speaking to an audience of his supporters and primary-goers, as the election is creeping closer. He has also opened a special VIP section held for his super volunteers, the canvassers who have known on over 250 doors in New Hampshire.

“As the only truly non-corporate candidate, Bernie Sanders represents our only chance to overthrow corporate power and help return America to democracy,” Casablancas explains. “This is why we support him.”

The concert is open to the public, and tickets are not required to attend the event. The Bernie Sanders committee encourages the public to RSVP, as entrance is provided on a first come, first served basis.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister