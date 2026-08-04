Reports Claim Slipknot Fired Sid Wilson Over “The Way He Treated” Other Members

Home News Aryn Honaker August 4th, 2026 - 6:03 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado)

Sid Wilson’s position as DJ and keyboardist of Slipknot has been making headlines since a July 31st TMZ article alleging he’d been kicked out of the band. At the time, TMZ didn’t report a reason for Wilson’s removal, but in an article posted on August 3rd, an unnamed source close to Slipknot told TMZ that Wilson’s departure had been brewing for quite some time over “the way he treated” the other band members.

​According to TMZ’s unnamed source, Slipknot reportedly planned to announce Wilson’s removal this week but grew frustrated that TMZ had reported on it first. Since TMZ’s initial article last Friday, Slipknot has not confirmed the rumors. However, guitarist Jim Root did take to Instagram to remind fans not to believe everything they read and to wait for more information to come out. Furthermore, TMZ approached Wilson in Los Angeles on his way to a recording studio, and the artist did not comment when asked if he’d been kicked out of Slipknot.

​In other Sid Wilson news, Kelly Osbourne, who is Wilson’s former fiancée and shares a child with the musician, posted cryptic Instagram stories on Monday that many believe were about Wilson, per Sterogum.

​“Wake the fuck up take some responsibility I will not take your shit anymore,” she wrote in one story. “I want to be happy and I have a beautiful son to raise. Leave me alone. Let me heal. I can’t protect you from yourself anymore.”

​She concluded her series of stories with, “Also while I’m at it can I have my dogs back and all my possessions. Oh yeah and maybe some child support?”