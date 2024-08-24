Sid Wilson Hospitalized With “Serious Burns” After Accident, Will Still Play Slipknot’s Rocklahoma Set

Home News Minnie Dao August 24th, 2024 - 8:04 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Slipknot’s Sid Wilson has been hospitalized after sustaining “serious” burns in an accident on his farm. Despite the injuries, Wilson remains determined to join his bandmates on stage at the Rocklahoma festival next weekend on September 1st, as reported by Loudwire.

Wilson was injured in what he described as an “explosion” related to a bonfire while working on his farm. He shared two video updates from the hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment for burns to his face and arms.

“I had an explosion in my face. I’m okay. I’m going to be okay, but I did have some serious burns to my face and arms,” Wilson stated in the first video, reassuring fans that he is in a stable condition.

Following Wilsion’s initial video, the band, Slipknot, also issued a statement confirming the incident on their X account.

“Our brother Sid Wilson was in an accident today and sustained burns across his body. He’s recovering with his family and will still join us on stage at Rocklahoma next weekend,” the posts read. “He thanks everyone for the well wishes, and will see you all soon.”

Our brother Sid Wilson was in an accident today and sustained burns across his body. He’s recovering with his family and will still join us on stage at Rocklahoma next weekend. He thanks everyone for the well wishes, and will see you all soon. — Slipknot (@slipknot) August 23, 2024

As Slipknot continues their tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut album, Wilson has made it clear that he is committed to the upcoming performance at Rocklahoma despite his injuries. “I’m gonna be alright, you guys, and I don’t care what it takes, I will see you on tour,” he reassured audiences.

Just recently this month, Slipknot performed a sold-out show at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, IN that kicked off their “Here Comes the Pain” North American Summer Tour. Read more about that powerful performance that we covered here. Be sure to also check out our previous stories on the band on our site.

Watch Wilson’s 13-minute video update here: