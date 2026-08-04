Prong Unveil Fiery New Single & Video “The Banner”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 4th, 2026 - 12:53 PM

Following the announcement of their forthcoming self-titled Napalm Records debut, out on November 6, New York alternative metal PRONG return to give fans their first taste of blood off the new record with “The Banner.” The incendiary album opener takes off at full throttle, with machine tight riffage propping up frontman Tommy Victor‘s vicious barks with commanding stature. Mean and biting as the band has always been, this track sets the stage for the flurry of fury waiting within Prong.

While briefly talking about the ditty, Victor says: “We are unbelievably excited to share the first single, ‘The Banner,’ from our upcoming self-titled record. Andy Sneap’s mix and master is absolutely blistering and ferocious. This is just the beginning and we hope you enjoy it.”

As the band‘s mission statement, Prong incorporates the well of styles their legacy is built on. Blistering thrash sections, open into lush choruses on opening anthem “The Banner,” before somehow pushing the intensity even further on “New Commission.” “The Uprising” reintroduces the band’s industrial edge, weaponizing textured synths over a pulsating two-step, before “Uncertain Truth” flexes its melodic chops, offering a transcendently sweet hook.