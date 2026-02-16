Prong Shares Energetic New Live Video For “Snap Your Fingers, Snap Your Neck”

Home News Anthony Salvato February 16th, 2026 - 12:39 PM

Heavy Metal group Prong released a new video for one of their most iconic tracks this week. “Snap Your Fingers, Snap Your Neck” which debuted on their hit 1994 album, Cleansing, was rereleased this year, this time as a live version, with a video attached.

The video debuted earlier this week and features a live performance by Prong of the track. The track and video are part of an upcoming release set for March titled Live and Uncleansed and will feature the remainder of the Cleansing tracks.

Now nearly 30 years since its original release, Cleansing returns for the Prong pseudo-reunion and anniversary tour. All performances featured on the album come from their performances last summer at the Wacken Open Air stage in Germany.

Guitarist Tommy Victor describes the new project as raw, high energy, and unpolished.”

The project is not just a fun sample for the fans but also shows that Prong still has plenty left in the tank, especially if they can routinely tour with performances like this. Victor also noted that this album could be a great way for fans or outsiders to really take a dive into their discography.

Overall, it seems the band has not lost a step over the last few years. If you’re already a fan of Prong, buckle up, this should be a treat. If you’re not a fan, be curious, according to Victor, they just might surprise you.