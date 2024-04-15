Prong Shares Video For Cover Of Rush’s “Working Man (Regular Version)”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 15th, 2024 - 5:46 PM

Metal band Prong have shared a video for their version of the Rush’s “Working Man (Regular Version).” The track appears as a shorter version on Prong‘s latest album, State of Emergency, which is now available on Steamhammer/SPV. Whole talking about the song, main man Tommy Victor said: “Rush had the big riffs and that’s something Prong always wants as well. Especially in the song ‘Working Man’ with that all-time classic opening riff. We have a new lyric video for the regular version of ‘Working Man.’ It’s a bit industrial and trippy at the same time. Check it out!”