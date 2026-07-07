Prong Announces New Self-Titled Album For November 2026 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard July 7th, 2026 - 12:16 PM

In their nearly four decades of domination, New York alternative metal legends Prong have remained a respected force in the scene, gigging doggedly around the world—becoming mainstays at seminal festivals like Wacken, Rockpalast, Brutal Assault and unleashing a steady stream of classic albums dominating TV, radio and streaming throughout their tenure.

Today, they announce their incendiary Napalm Records debut and mission statement, Prong, which will be unleashed unto the public on November 6. Honoring the band’s legacy, this new album packs 11 galvanizing haymakers, encompassing elements of industrial, thrash, alternative rock and, of course, New York Hardcore.

“This could be the best PRONG album to date. It’s definitely the best sounding PRONG album ever, with the incredible Andy Sneap mixing and mastering it! This record represents a new lease on life for PRONG with a new label, a fresh attitude with faster and heavier songs, bigger hooks and top-notch sound quality. That’s why it’s self-titled; it’s a redefining episode for PRONG!” says frontman Tommy Victor.

Of the plethora of legends born from the primordial ooze bubbling at New York’s most iconic punk club, CBGBs, there is only one Prong. Forming during the venue’s late 80s renaissance period alongside hardcore legends like Gorilla Biscuits, Madball, Sick Of It All and Biohazard, Prong set themselves apart with melodic sensibility on formative records like Beg To Differ (1990) and Cleansing (1994), becoming mainstays on the iconic MTV’s Headbangers Ball.

Prong Track List

1. The Banner

2. New Commission

3. The Uprising

4. Uncertain Truth

5. Fear The Sun

6. Commonsense Resolution

7. Doomed World

8. Proportionate Response

9. Transgression

10. Simulated Drowning

11. Our Continuance

12. Out of Body (Bonus Track)

13. Cruel Summer (Bonus Track)