Prong Announces New Live Album Live And Uncleansed For March 2026 Release

Home News Anthony Salvato January 11th, 2026 - 9:03 PM

Longtime American metal band Prong announced their return earlier this week with an upcoming live album set to release in March of this year. Known for their hits such as “Snap Your Fingers, Snap Your Neck”, Prong has been around for decades after making their debut over 30 years ago all the way back in 1990.

The new album comes from their last tour from this past summer. Spanning only seven nights through July and August, all of the songs for the album were recorded. The name of the album will be Live and Uncleansed, a nod to their 1994 album, Uncleansed.

The album will officially contain 11 songs, along with four more bonus tracks. The album will include such hits as the previously mentioned “Snap Your FIngers, Snap Your Neck” along with “Revenge…Best Served Cold” and “Sublime”. The album will be released both physically and digitally with CD and vinyl versions of the album. The vinyl will have two LPs in the set with it.

Live and Uncleansed will be released on March 6. 2026 and the band will have a few more live dates for fans looking to hear the real thing in person. Prong will be on the road in Germany both the day before and the day of the album’s release before making three more European stops and heading back stateside to Wisconsin where the touring will stop at least for the time being. Perhaps over the summer however, they may pick things back up to play out the album on the road.