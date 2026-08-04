Gatta Morta Featuring Buzz Osborne, JD Pinkus, Coady Willis & Clinton Jacob Drop New EP Burn Witch Burn

Home News Cait Stoddard August 4th, 2026 - 12:39 PM

According to the press release, Buzz Osborne did not need another band. JD Pinkus did not need another band and Coady Willis did not need another band. Together with Clinton Jacob, they started one anyway. Meet Gatta Morta. The quartet makes its debut today with Burn Witch Burn, which is a four song EP, that is available now through Amphetamine Reptile Records. A visualizer for “Black Hall” accompanies the release, with the digital single available through Ipecac Recordings.

“It’s always a good time for the world to embrace a new heavy/weird band,” Osborne says. “I had the idea for Gatta Morta while touring last fall. I realized I needed to start a band with these three. Seemed like a no brainer. Solidly weird rock music that needs to happen.” Butthole Surfers bassist Pinkus agrees: “It’s been way too long since I got to write a heavy album from scratch with such high caliber players with such complimentary styles… and we’re just cat scratching the surface of what we got goin’ on!”

Burn Witch Burn Track List

1. Taco Bellboy

2. Victims of the Universe

3. Black Hall

4. Clear Smoke

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat