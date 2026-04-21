Butthole Surfers Share Dynamic New Single & Video “Imbuya”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 21st, 2026 - 6:23 PM

“Imbuya’ was conceived and produced much like a fart after eating beans,” says guitarist Paul Leary of Butthole Surfers about the textured, psych-sludge transgressive single, which is released today. Never fitting into neat genre boxes, Butthole Surfers’ remarkable ability of mixing psych rock with industrial, punk,and abstract guitar noodlings becomes quite apparent with “Imbuya.”

Keeping pace with a rhythmic drum shuffle programming, courtesy of King Coffey, the track showcases Leary’s adept guitar prowess, while vocalist Gibby Haynes delivers lyrics worthy of an evangelical sermon. “It’s a truly meaningless song. Kinda our thing,” Leary adds. “Imbuya” follows the soaring surrealism of initial surf-punk single “Jet Fighter” that the publication Earmilk quite accurately described as “exactly what you would imagine and exactly what you never thought you could feel again. Ironic, absurd, melodic and of course, entirely relevant.”

Emerging from the 1980s hardcore scene, Butthole Surfers was formed by Haynes and Leary, while in college in San Antonio, Texas. Bonding over a shared distaste for mainstream music, Butthole Surfers traipsed through the music industry, always in the fringes.