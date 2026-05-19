Butthole Surfers Share New Music Video For “Intelligent Guy,” Paul Leary Clarifies Stance On AI Art

Home News Cait Stoddard May 19th, 2026 - 2:16 PM

We are not and never were in the business of being intelligent,” laughs guitarist Paul Leary of psychedelic post-punk sonic terrorists BUTTHOLE SURFERS about their ironically named single, “INTELLIGENT GUY” from their upcoming album, AFTER THE ASTRONAUT, which comes out on June 26, through Sunset Blvd. The third single released from the album that was originally recorded back in 1998 as the follow-up to their 1996 mainstream breakthrough album Electric Larryland but shelved by the label until now.

“Intelligent Guy” pits Leary’s searing guitar against King Coffey’s syncopated drum programming, while Gibby Haynes delivers his trademark surreal yet oddly poetic lyrics: “Now I’m not the world’s most incredible man / I never can quite seem to understand / If it weren’t for all the people I’d be all alone.” The music video is accompanied by a fever dream that is filled with aliens, cellular-dividing fetuses, grotesque landscapes, muscular babies, and dinosaurs being ridden by clowns playing guitar.

While talking about the music video, director Ron English said: “From the first note, the band was electrifying. At first, they seemed like a typical Texas punk band, but that illusion quickly dissolved into a surrealist tent-revival sideshow. The band tore through pro-wrestling power chords while the shamanic lead singer summoned lyrics out of the smoky ether of the club. The music was nicely illustrated with a backdrop of flickering autopsy films, completing the hallucination. I need to remember to thank Daniel Johnston.”