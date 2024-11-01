Buzz Osborne Says It Would Be Very Unlikely For Fantomas To Reunite: “I Just Don’t See It Happening”

Home News Catalina Martello November 1st, 2024 - 9:38 PM

Fantomas, the band consisting of Buzz Osborne, Mike Patton, Dave Lombaro and Trevor Dunn, have been playing sparsely over the last few years with their last unofficial show being in 2023. According to Metal Injection Osbourne stated in an interview with Far Out that Patton’s lack of involvement is a major barrier in Fantomas reunion.

Osburne said “I think it’s very, very, very unlikely it’ll ever happen.” Then when asked why he replied, “Well, you’d have to get Mike involved in it, and who knows what’s going through his head? I just don’t see it happening.”

Despite these comments Osbourne remained optimistic saying, “I think Fantômas would do really well, especially at this point; it’s been so long since we did anything. But I just can’t see it happening” noting that if the band was able to reunite they could successfully swarm the music scene.

Earlier this year Patton celebrated the 25th anniversary of his record label Ipecac Recordings by announcing three of Fantomas albums were being reissued which were released on May 17.





